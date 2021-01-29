Shelton carries N. Arizona over N. Colorado 68-64

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP)Cameron Shelton had 21 points as Northern Arizona edged past Northern Colorado 68-64 on Friday night.

Keith Haymon had 12 points for Northern Arizona (5-11, 4-6 Big Sky Conference), which ended its six-game home losing streak. Carson Towt added 10 points. Nik Mains had 10 points.

Matt Johnson II had 20 points for the Bears (8-8, 5-6). Bodie Hume added 16 points and seven rebounds. Daylen Kountz had 15 points.

