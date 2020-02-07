Closings & Delays
Sheffield propels Elon past UNC Wilmington 62-56

NCAA Men's Basketball
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP)Marcus Sheffield finished with 18 points and eight rebounds and Elon defeated UNC Wilmington 62-56 on Thursday night.

Sheffield sank half of his 14 shots from the floor, hitting two 3-pointers, for the Phoenix (8-17, 4-8 Colonial Athletic Association). While Sheffield shot 50% from the floor, his teammates made just 11 of 38 (29%).

Ty Gadsden hit three 3-pointers and topped the Seahawks (7-18, 2-10) with 15 points. Mike Okauru pitched in with 11 points and seven rebounds.

UNC Wilmington shot 36% overall and made just 3 of 17 from distance (18%). Elon shot 35% overall and 22% from beyond the arc (6 of 27). The Phoenix hit 20 of 24 free throws (83%), while the Seahawks connected on 19 of 31 (61%).

