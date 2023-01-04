BOISE, Idaho (AP)Chibuzo Agbo led Boise State with 15 points and Marcus Shaver Jr. hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds remaining as the Broncos took down San Jose State 67-64 on Tuesday night.

Agbo was 6-of-10 shooting for the Broncos (11-4, 1-1 Mountain West). Max Rice scored 14 points. Tyson Degenhart had 13 points, adding six rebounds.

Omari Moore led the Spartans (11-5, 2-1) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Alvaro Cardenas Torre added 12 points and six rebounds for San Jose State. Ibrahima Diallo had 12 points and five blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.