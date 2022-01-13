Shaver, Akot lead Boise State past Nevada 85-70

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In honor of what would have been Betty White's 100th birthday, the Santa Fe Animal Shelter is waiving adoptions fees of dogs over the age of five months on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. In a news release, the shelter states that they are honoring White who was a long-time animal advocate and spoke about shelter animals.

The adoption event will take place at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter located at 100 Caja del Rio Road from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The shelter states that it also will have some surprises in honor of White and on their social media pages.