Closings & Delays
There are currently 150 active closings. Click for more details.

Sharpe nets 33, leads N. Kentucky past Youngstown St. 88-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP)Tyler Sharpe drained a career-high nine 3-pointers and matched his career high with 33 points and Northern Kentucky beat Youngstown State 88-63 on Thursday night.

Sharpe, who was 11-of-17 shooting, 9 of 12 behind the arc, also joined the Norse 1,000-point club on a 3-pointer early in the first half.

Trevon Faulkner added 22 points for the Norse (13-6, 5-2 Horizon League), who earned their fourth straight victory. Jalen Tate added 11 points. Bryson Langdon had 10 points.

Garrett Covington had 17 points for the Penguins (11-8, 4-2).

Northern Kentucky shot 51% with 11 3-pointers while Youngstown State, which trailed 48-29 at the half, shot 33% with five 3s.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Friday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞