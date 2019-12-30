Closings & Delays
Shahid scores 19, N. Dakota St. pulls away from Denver 66-55

NCAA Men's Basketball
DENVER (AP)Vinnie Shahid scored 19 points, draining five 3-pointers, as North Dakota State beat Denver 66-55 in a Summit League opener on Sunday.

Tyson Ward added 18 points for North Dakota State (9-5, 1-0), Rocky Kreuser added seven points with 11 rebounds.

The teams battled through a tense first half with five lead changes and six ties, the score knotted at 33 at halftime. Ward scored two early buckets and Shahid buried a 3 as North Dakota State pulled away in the second half, outscoring Denver 33 to a season-low 22.

The Pioneers fell to 20% shooting (6-for-30) and were outscored 12-6 in the paint.

Jase Townsend had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Pioneers (4-11, 0-1), whose losing streak reached six games. Ade Murkey added 15 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.

North Dakota State plays Western Illinois at home on Thursday. Denver faces North Dakota at home on Thursday.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

