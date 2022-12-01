SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Khalil Shabazz scored 16 points as San Francisco beat Little Rock 90-68 on Wednesday.

Shabazz also had seven rebounds, seven assists, and five steals for the Dons (7-1). Zane Meeks shot 4 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 14 points. Isaiah Hawthorne shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. Tyrell Roberts also had 12.

The Trojans (2-6) were led by D.J. Smith, who recorded 16 points and two steals. Little Rock also got 13 points and six rebounds from Ethan Speaker. In addition, Myron Gardner finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds and two steals.

San Francisco entered halftime up 49-24. Meeks paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. San Francisco was outscored by Little Rock in the second half by a three-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Tyrell Roberts led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

