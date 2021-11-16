Shabazz leads San Francisco over Samford 77-55

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – By April 1, 2022, at the latest, New Mexico's recreational cannabis retail scene will be open for business, ushering in a new industry to the state. Meanwhile, the Land of Enchantment's northern neighbor Colorado has nearly nine years of experience and perspective on some of the side effects of the industry.

Colorado's recreational cannabis challenges are the focus of this week's episode of the New Mexico News Podcast. Join hosts Gabrielle Burkhart and Chris McKee as they talk with KRQE News 13 Anchor Dean Staley about a recent series of special reports he put together on the topic.