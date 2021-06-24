Seton Hall promotes Billmeirer, adds Copeland to hoops staff

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP)Grant Billmeier was promoted Thursday to associate head coach and Donald Copeland has been named an assistant basketball coach at Seton Hall.

Billmeier, a former Pirates player, has been on coach Kevin Willard’s staff for 10 of 11 seasons, including the last six as an assistant coach. The Pirates won Big East Conference championships in 2016 and 2020 and earned four straight NCAA Tournament berth from 2016-19. A fifth straight bid in 2020 was upended by the pandemic.

Copeland, a Jersey City native who helped the Pirates reach two NCAA Tournaments, is returning to his alma mater. He spent the last four seasons as an assistant at Wagner College.

Billmeier and Copeland were teammates from 2003-06.

”Grant has been an integral member of our staff and the success we have been able to achieve here at Seton Hall,” Willard said. ”The passion and energy he brings to work every single day is infectious, and he works very hard to ensure that our players get better on the court, in the classroom and in life.

Billmeier has been instrumental in developing the Pirates’ big men, notably Angel Delgado, Romaro Gill and Sandro Mamukelashvili, who was one of three co-winner of the conference’s player of the year award this past season.

Copeland spent six seasons at Wagner, the first two as graduate manager. Copeland played professionally both overseas and in Puerto Rico before becoming a coach.