Segu, Skogman carry Buffalo over W. Michigan 78-64

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP)Ronaldo Segu had 17 points to lead five Buffalo players in double figures as the Bulls beat Western Michigan 78-64 on Tuesday night.

David Skogman added 14 points for the Bulls (8-6, 2-2 Mid-American Conference). Josh Mballa chipped in 13, Keishawn Brewton scored 12 and Jeenathan Williams had 10. Skogman also had 11 rebounds, while Brewton posted five steals.

Markeese Hastings had 12 points for the Broncos (4-11, 0-4), whose losing streak reached five games. B. Artis White added 12 points. Mack Smith had 10 points.

