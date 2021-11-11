Seattle University basketball coach Jim Hayford resigns

SEATTLE (AP)Seattle University basketball coach Jim Hayford resigned Thursday, the school’s athletic director said.

Hayford had been on paid administrative leave since Friday following a published report that he had used a racial slur during a scrimmage.

”It is clear to me that Coach Hayford is no longer able to effectively lead the team,” athletic director Shaney Fink said in a statement released by the school.

Fink said the school will take other steps to ensure concerns within the program are addressed and has begun a review of the climate within the program.

”We also recognize and appreciate the players’ desire to refocus on the season and each game in front of them,” Fink said.

Hayford had been at Seattle the previous four seasons and had a 64-55 overall record. Prior to that, he was the coach at Eastern Washington.

Associate head coach Chris Victor has been named interim coach.

