Sears lifts Gardner-Webb past South Carolina Upstate 69-58

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Jordan Sears and Jacob Falko each scored 18 points to lift Gardner-Webb to a 69-58 win over South Carolina Upstate on Monday night.

Kareem Reid grabbed nine rebounds for Gardner-Webb (11-14, 10-10 Big South Conference).

Tommy Bruner had 14 points for the Spartans (5-17, 5-11). Dalvin White added 13 points, Everette Hammond had 12 points and Josh Aldrich had a career-high 12 rebounds.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs evened the season series against the Spartans. South Carolina Upstate defeated Gardner-Webb 77-69 on Feb. 8.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

