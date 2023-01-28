MARTIN, Tenn. (AP)Jordan Sears’ 32 points led UT Martin past Southern Indiana 86-83 in overtime on Saturday night.

Sears added five assists for the Skyhawks (15-8, 7-3 Ohio Valley Conference). KJ Simon scored 21 points and added 12 rebounds and five blocks. KK Curry was 6-of-9 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Jelani Simmons finished with 26 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Screaming Eagles (13-10, 6-4). Trevor Lakes added 17 points for Southern Indiana. Jacob Polakovich also had 12 points and 20 rebounds. The loss broke the Screaming Eagles’ five-game winning streak.

Polakovich has grabbed at least 20 rebounds in three consecutive games and five this season.

Lakes hit a 3-pointer to make it 79-all in the closing seconds of regulation and then blocked a shot potential winning shot by Curry before the buzzer to force overtime.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. UT Martin visits SIU-Edwardsville while Southern Indiana hosts Tennessee State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.