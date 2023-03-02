EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Chris Harris had 29 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 91-83 win over Tennessee State on Thursday night in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament quarterfinals.

Harris had 12 rebounds for the Redhawks (15-16). Phillip Russell scored 18 points and added six rebounds and seven assists. Nate Johnson shot 7 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 17 points.

Jr. Clay finished with 34 points, 11 rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (18-13). Tennessee State also got 10 points and six rebounds from Dedric Boyd. Christian Brown also put up nine points and two steals.

Southeast Missouri State took the lead with 4:01 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 35-31 at halftime, with Harris racking up eight points. Harris’ 21-point second half helped Southeast Missouri State finish off the eight-point victory.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.