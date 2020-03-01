SE Louisiana snaps 8-game skid and beats Northwestern St.

Live Now
HAMMOND, La. (AP)Brandon Gonzalez scored 25 points, Ty Brewer had a double-double and Southeastern Louisiana ended an eight-game losing streak with a 95-92 win over Northwestern State on Saturday.

Brian White’s three-point play with 79 seconds left put Northwestern State on top 90-89. The Lions then gathered three offensive boards on their ensuing possession to grab the lead.

Von Julien missed a pair of free throws and Gonzalez rebounded the second miss. That led to a missed shot by Brewer. Julien grabbed Brewer’s miss, which led to a missed shot by Nick Caldwell. Brewer collared Caldwell’s miss, laid it in with 42 seconds left and Southeastern Louisiana led from there.

Southeastern Louisiana (7-22, 4-14 Southland Conference) hadn’t won since Jan. 25 when it beat the Demons (12-15, 9-9) 84-81 in overtime.

Brewer scored 18 points with 13 rebounds, Maxwell Starwood scored 15 on 7-of-10 shooting and Caldwell scored 10 for the Lions.

Jairus Robinson led Northwestern State (12-15, 9-9) with 22 points, Trenton Massner 17 and Nikos Chougkaz 11.

