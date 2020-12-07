Scruggs scores 20 to carry Xavier over Cincinnati 77-69

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI (AP)Paul Scruggs had 20 points as Xavier topped Cincinnati 77-69 on Sunday.

Zach Freemantle had 16 points and nine rebounds for Xavier (6-0). Nate Johnson added 10 points.

Keith Williams had 18 points and six rebounds for the Bearcats (1-1). David DeJulius added 16 points and six assists, and Rapolas Ivanauskas had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery