Scruggs scores 20 to carry Xavier over Cincinnati 77-69

CINCINNATI (AP)Paul Scruggs had 20 points as Xavier topped Cincinnati 77-69 on Sunday.
Zach Freemantle had 16 points and nine rebounds for Xavier (6-0). Nate Johnson added 10 points.
Keith Williams had 18 points and six rebounds for the Bearcats (1-1). David DeJulius added 16 points and six assists, and Rapolas Ivanauskas had 10 points.
—
For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25
—
This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com