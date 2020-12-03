Scruggs lifts Xavier past Tennessee Tech 79-48

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI (AP)Paul Scruggs had 14 points and nine assists as Xavier routed Tennessee Tech 79-48 on Wednesday night.

Zach Freemantle had 14 points for Xavier (5-0), which earned its fifth straight win to start the season. KyKy Tandy added 10 points.

Kenny White Jr. had 13 points for the Golden Eagles (0-3). Austin Harvell added nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery