Scott scores 19, FGCU ends 6-game losing streak 84-62

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP)Zach Scott, Jalen Warren and Caleb Catto combined for 50 points Saturday and Florida Gulf Coast topped NAIA Saint Thomas (Fla,) 84-62, ending a six-game losing streak.

Scott led with 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting with four 3-pointers. Warren added 16 points and Catto 15. The trio made 17 of the Eagles’ (3-11) 29 field goals. Tracy Hector had seven of FGCU’s 21 assists.

Justin Brown scored 24 points for Saint Thomas, Ahmad Gilbert 16. The Bobcats led 7-0 before FGCU scored. Warren put FGCU ahead 8-7 as part of a 23-0 run for the Eagles before a media timeout with 9:43 left in the opening half.

Florida Gulf Coast led 52-19 at halftime on 56% shooting while holding Saint Thomas to 5-of-28. The Eagles blocked six shots, Justus Rainwater swatting three.

Florida Gulf Coast travels to Los Angeles to face USC on Dec. 29.

