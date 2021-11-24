Scott scores 16 to carry E. Michigan over W. Illinois 72-68

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP)Monty Scott scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds and Eastern Michigan beat Western Illinois 72-68 on Wednesday.

Noah Farrakhan had 14 points for Eastern Michigan (2-3). Bryce McBride added 12 points and Nathan Scott had seven rebounds to help the Eagles snap a two-game skid.

Colton Sandage had 21 points for the Leathernecks (4-2). Luka Barisic scored 16 points and Trenton Massner 10.

