FRISCO, Texas (AP)Aaron Scott had 19 points in North Texas’ 74-46 win over Louisiana Tech on Thursday night in the Conference USA Tournament quarterfinal.

Scott also contributed six rebounds for the Mean Green (26-6). Kai Huntsberry scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Abou Ousmane and Tylor Perry added 10 points apiece.

Jordan Crawford led the Bulldogs (15-18) in scoring, finishing with 10 points and two steals. Louisiana Tech also got seven points from Kenny Hunter and Isaiah Crawford.

North Texas took the lead with 16:35 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 35-19 at halftime, with Scott racking up 13 points. North Texas pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a 15-point lead to 24 points. They outscored Louisiana Tech by 12 points in the final half, as Rubin Jones led the way with a team-high seven second-half points.

