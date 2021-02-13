Scott leads Loyola Marymount over Pacific 80-76

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP)Eli Scott had 24 points as Loyola Marymount narrowly beat Pacific 80-76 on Saturday.

Keli Leaupepe had 17 points for Loyola Marymount (9-6, 4-3 West Coast Conference). Joe Quintana added 13 points. Jalin Anderson had 11 points and nine assists.

Jeremiah Bailey scored a career-high 28 points for the Tigers (6-6, 3-5). Broc Finstuen added 17 points. Daniss Jenkins had 12 points.

The Lions leveled the season series against the Tigers with the win. Pacific defeated Loyola Marymount 58-49 on Jan. 16.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES