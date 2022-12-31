NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Tyreek Scott-Grayson’s 17 points helped Old Dominion defeat Louisiana 70-66 on Saturday.

Scott-Grayson added seven rebounds for the Monarchs (9-5, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference). Chaunce Jenkins shot 4 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to add 12 points. Faizon Fields shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds. D’Angelo Stines also had 11, hitting 3 of 4 long shots.

Jordan Brown led the Ragin’ Cajuns (10-4, 0-2), finishing with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Greg Williams Jr. added 16 points and two steals for Louisiana.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. Old Dominion visits Troy while Louisiana hosts Southern Miss.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.