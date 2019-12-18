Scott-Grayson carries UAB over North Alabama 63-56

Live Now
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Tyreek Scott-Grayson had a career-high 20 points with six rebounds as UAB defeated North Alabama 63-56 on Tuesday night.

Makhtar Gueye sank all three of his 3-point tries and scored 13 with five rebounds for the Blazers (6-4). Tavin Lovan added 12 points and six boards. Will Butler had nine rebounds to go with eight points.

Christian Agnew had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Lions (5-6). Freshman Mervin James added 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the floor.

North Alabama trailed by six at halftime after scoring a season-low 21 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

