Scott carries Rider over LIU-Brooklyn 89-74

NCAA Men's Basketball
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP)Frederick Scott had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Rider beat Long Island-Brooklyn 89-74 on Saturday.

Tyere Marshall added 20 points, 12 rebounds and three assists for the Broncs. Dimencio Vaughn added 18 points and 13 rebounds and Christian Ings added 10 points as Rider (6-2) won its fourth straight game.

Raiquan Clark had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Sharks (3-7). Julian Batts added 18 points. Jermaine Jackson Jr. had 15 points and six rebounds.

Rider plays Marist at home on Monday. Long Island-Brooklyn takes on Delaware at home on Friday.

