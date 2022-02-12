NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP)Zach Scott had 21 points as McNeese State narrowly beat Northwestern State 80-75 on Saturday.

Brendan Medley-Bacon and Christian Shumate both had 14 points and seven rebounds for McNeese State (10-16, 4-5 Southland Conference). Trae English had 13 points.

Kendal Coleman had 21 points and three blocks for the Demons (7-19, 3-6). Carvell Teasett added 13 points.

The Cowboys improve to 2-0 against the Demons on the season. McNeese State defeated Northwestern State 93-84 last Saturday.

