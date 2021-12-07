Scott carries Loyola Marymount past Tulsa 60-55

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Eli Scott had 19 points and 11 rebounds as Loyola Marymount edged past Tulsa 60-55 on Tuesday night.

Dameane Douglas added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Lions.

Sam Griffin had 16 points for the Golden Hurricane (4-5). Jeriah Horne added 11 rebounds and three blocks.

