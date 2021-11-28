Scott carries Loyola Marymount over Prairie View 83-80

LOS ANGELES (AP)Eli Scott had 28 points as Loyola Marymount narrowly beat Prairie View 83-80 on Saturday night.

Scott made 8 of 10 free throws. He added seven rebounds.

Cam Shelton had 15 points for Loyola Marymount (4-2). Joe Quintana added 12 points. Dameane Douglas had 11 points.

Jawaun Daniels had 31 points for the Panthers (0-7), who have now lost seven consecutive games to start the season. D’Rell Roberts added 14 points. DeWayne Cox had 10 points.

