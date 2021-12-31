Scheierman lifts S. Dakota St. over North Dakota St. 90-86

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Taos Avalanche Center has issued an Avalanche Warning in northern New Mexico on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at 7 a.m. that will last until Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at 8 a.m. The high danger warning is issued for the Wheeler Peak Wilderness and Columbine Hondo Wilderness above 9,000 feet.

According to the Taos Avalanche Center, snow and wind expected Friday and Saturday will add to snow totals from the last week and will result in roughly five to six feet of snow. The organization states that these conditions will likely create widespread areas of unstable snow and human and naturally triggered avalanches may be likely.