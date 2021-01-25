Schakel, Gomez cuff Air Force in 91-59 win

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP)Jordan Schakel scored 24 points and Terrell Gomez scored 15 and San Diego State beat Air Force 91-59 on Sunday night.

Aguek Arop made two foul shots with 15:50 left before halftime, the Aztecs (11-4, 5-3 Mountain West Conference) took a 5-4 lead and they never trailed again. The points started a 17-5 from which Air Force (4-10, 2-8) never recovered.

San Diego now has won back-to-back contests and five of its last seven. The Falcons have dropped three straight and are 1-7 in their last eight.

Nikc Jackson scored 17 points and Chris Joyce 13 for Air Force.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES