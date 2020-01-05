Santos-Silva scores 26 to lift VCU past George Mason 72-59

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP)Marcus Santos-Silva tied his career high with a season-high 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds and VCU beat George Mason 72-59 on Sunday.

De’Riante Jenkins scored 13 points for the Rams (12-3, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) and Mike’L Simms added 11.

VCU put together a 12-2 run late in the first half, highlighted by Simms and Jenkins hitting 3-pointers, that helped produce a 33-22 halftime lead. Santos-Silva scored the first eight points in a 10-2 surge midway through the second half for a 57-39 lead and George Mason never threatened.

VCU went 18 of 18 from the foul line, 12 in the second half, and had a 40-25 rebounding advantage.

Javon Greene had 13 points for the Patriots (11-3, 0-1), Xavier Johnson added 12 and Justin Kier 11.

