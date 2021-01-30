Sanni lifts UC Santa Barbara past UC Davis 89-86 in OT

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DAVIS, Calif. (AP)Ajare Sanni had a season-high 22 points as UC Santa Barbara won its eighth consecutive game, edging past UC Davis 89-86 in overtime on Saturday.

JaQuori McLaughlin had 18 points for UC Santa Barbara (12-3, 8-2 Big West Conference). Miles Norris added 17 points. Brandon Cyrus had 10 points.

Elijah Pepper scored a career-high 23 points and had eight rebounds for the Aggies (3-5, 1-3). Ezra Manjon added 19 points. Kennedy Koehler had 13 points.

The Gauchos improve to 2-0 against the Aggies this season. UC Santa Barbara defeated UC Davis 72-51 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES