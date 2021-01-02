Sanni carries UC Santa Barbara past Cal St.-Fullerton 81-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP)Ajare Sanni came off the bench to score 19 points to carry UC Santa Barbara to an 81-63 win over Cal State Fullerton on Friday.

JaQuori McLaughlin had 13 points and six assists for UC Santa Barbara (5-3, 1-2 Big West Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Miles Norris added 13 points and three blocks. Amadou Sow had 12 points.

Tray Maddox Jr. scored a career-high 27 points for the Titans (1-1, 0-1). Vincent Lee added 10 points. Josh Hall had 10 rebounds.

