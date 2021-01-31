Sandage carries W. Illinois past North Dakota 99-87

NCAA Men's Basketball
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP)Colton Sandage had a season-high 28 points plus 10 assists as Western Illinois snapped its eight-game losing streak, getting past North Dakota 99-87 on Saturday night.

Will Carius had 19 points for Western Illinois (3-12, 1-7 Summit League). Cameron Burrell added 14 points and seven rebounds. Adam Anhold had 11 points.

The 99 points were a season best for Western Illinois.

North Dakota scored 42 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Filip Rebraca had 24 points for the Fighting Hawks (5-14, 4-6). Tyree Ihenacho added 13 points. Seybian Sims had 11 points.

The Leathernecks leveled the season series against the Fighting Hawks with the win. North Dakota defeated Western Illinois 83-81 on Friday.

