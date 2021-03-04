San Francisco ousts San Diego 67-51 in WCC tourney, 67-51

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP)Jamaree Bouyea registered 18 points, six rebounds and six assists as San Francisco defeated San Diego 67-51 in the first round of the West Coast Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Dzmitry Ryuny had 13 points and nine rebounds for San Francisco (11-13). Taavi Jurkatamm added 11 points.

Finn Sullivan had 12 points for the Toreros (3-11). Josh Parrish added 11 points. Yauhen Massalski had eight points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

The Dons led all the way after Ryuny opened the game with a 3-pointer, led 30-17 at the break and by double digits throughout the second half.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES