San Francisco holds off LMU 69-67 in wild finish

LOS ANGELES (AP)Jordan Ratinho scored 17 points and San Francisco held off Loyola Marymount 69-67 in a wild finish on Saturday night.

Khalil Shabazz added 16 points for the Dons (20-11, 9-7 West Coast Conference), who have 20 wins for the fourth straight season. Jamaree Bouyea chipped in 12 points and Jimbo Lull had 10.

Jordan Bell scored a career-high 25 points to lead LMU (10-20, 4-12). Keli Leaupepe added 16 points.

The Lions used a 14-5 run to cap the scoring with nine seconds left.

but Erik Johansson intercepted the ball. Johansson tossed it to Leaupepe who returned it right back.

Johansson then attempted a deep 3-pointer, but the ball rimmed out and was swatted around by three players before Taavi Jurkatamm secured it for the Dons to end the game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

