LAS VEGAS (AP)Chad Baker and reserve Adam Seiko scored 11 points apiece to propel San Diego State to a 53-46 victory over Fresno State in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Trey Pulliam added 10 points for the third-seeded Aztecs (22-7). Nathan Mensah had five blocked shots to go with six points.

Orlando Robinson had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the sixth-seeded Bulldogs (19-13).

San Diego State advances to play No. 2 seed Colorado State in the semifinals on Friday.

