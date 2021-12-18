San Diego St. tops Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 63-53

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) The city of Albuquerque is a hot bed for art. The Duke City is home to over one hundred galleries, art studios, and flourishing artists. Street art and murals adorn walls city wide.

A simple walk to the coffee shop can be its own art exploration. Muros de Burqe is a helpful guide to uncover the vast art treasures throughout the city. Follow their guide for hard to find pieces or use it to create your own art walk.