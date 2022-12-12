HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP)Kevin Samuel’s 20 points helped South Alabama defeat Alabama A&M 78-71 on Monday night.

Samuel also contributed eight rebounds for the Jaguars (4-6). Greg Parham scored 19 points while making 7 of 12 shots (5 for 7 from distance). Jamar Franklin recorded 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs (3-6) were led by Omari Peek-Green, who recorded 23 points. Lorenzo Downey added 15 points. Dailin Smith had 11 points and three steals.

