Closings & Delays
There are currently 150 active closings. Click for more details.

Sams sparks North Florida to 75-68 win over Jacksonville

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Garrett Sams had a season-high 24 points as North Florida defeated Jacksonville 75-68 on Thursday night.

Sams sank 7 of 11 shots from the floor, hit all eight of his free throws and added seven rebounds and five assists for the Ospreys (11-9, 4-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Carter Hendricksen scored 17 points, while Ivan Candia-Rosa added 13 points and four assists. Wajid Aminu tallied 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

David Bell had 21 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Dolphins (8-11, 1-3). It was the ninth double-double of the season for the senior. Aamahne Santos added 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

North Florida shot 43% overall and 32% from 3-point range, but made 18 of 21 free throws (86%). Jacksonville shot 44% from the floor but missed 12 of 13 from distance. The Dolphins made 9 of 11 foul shots.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

North Florida Ospreys (10-9, 3-1) at Jacksonville Dolphins (8-10, 1-2)

Atlantic Sun Conference

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Friday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞