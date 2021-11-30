Sampson, Brown guide Arkansas-Pine Bluff to first victory

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP)Trey Sampson had 21 points and Brandon Brown added a double-double as Arkansas-Pine Bluff snapped its season-opening seven-game losing streak with a 75-70 victory over Arkansas Baptist on Monday night.

Brahm Harris had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Lions (1-7). Brown had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Kylen Milton added 13 points and seven rebounds.

G’Quavious Lennox had 17 points to lead the Buffaloes. Gabriel Johnson added 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

