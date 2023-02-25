HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)Qua Grant scored 22 points as Sam Houston beat Southern Utah 64-57 on Saturday night.

Grant shot 8 for 16 and 5 of 8 from the free throw line for the Bearkats (22-6, 12-4 Western Athletic Conference). Lamar Wilkerson scored 15 points, shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

Tevian Jones led the way for the Thunderbirds (19-10, 11-5) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Drake Allen added 14 points and three steals for Southern Utah. Harrison Butler also had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.