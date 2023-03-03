HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)Qua Grant had 19 points in Sam Houston’s 72-54 victory over Abilene Christian on Friday night.

Grant also contributed seven rebounds and five assists for the Bearkats (24-6, 14-4 Western Athletic Conference). Cameron Huefner scored 15 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line. Donte Powers shot 5 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points. The Bearkats prolonged their winning streak to seven games.

Ali Abdou Dibba led the way for the Wildcats (13-16, 5-11) with 15 points. Abilene Christian also got 10 points from Tobias Cameron. Airion Simmons also had seven points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.