Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Salnave scores 23 to lead Monmouth over Canisius 84-65

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP)Ray Salnave had a season-high 23 points as Monmouth defeated Canisius 84-65 on Friday night.

Samuel Chaput had 18 points for Monmouth (8-6, 2-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Mustapha Traore added 10 points. Melik Martin had eight rebounds for the home team.

Deion Hammond had 7 points. The Hawks’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 16.0 points per game, he shot 20 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 5).

Armon Harried had 15 points for the Golden Griffins (5-10, 0-4), whose losing streak reached six games. Jacco Fritz added 15 points. Malik Johnson had 9 points and 12 rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only four assists.

Monmouth matches up against Quinnipiac on the road on Sunday. Canisius faces St. Peter’s on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞