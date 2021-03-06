Saint Mary’s (Calif.) defeats Loyola Marymount 52-47 in WCC

PARADISE, Nev. (AP)Logan Johnson had 25 points as Saint Mary’s narrowly beat Loyola Marymount 52-47 in the quarterfinals of the West Coast Conference tournament on Saturday night.

Tommy Kuhse had 12 points for Saint Mary’s (14-8).

Eli Scott had 18 points for the Lions (13-9). Mattias Markusson added 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

