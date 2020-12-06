Saint Louis tops Arkansas-Pine Bluff 107-54

NCAA Men's Basketball
ST. LOUIS (AP)Javonte Perkins, Hasahn French and Jordan Goodwin scored 15 points apiece as Saint Louis easily defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 107-54 on Saturday night.

French also had six assists, while Goodwin posted seven rebounds. Gibson Jimerson had 12 points for Saint Louis (3-0).

Shaun Doss had 23 points for the Golden Lions (0-5). Nicholas Jones added 12 points.

Markedric Bell, who was second on the Golden Lions in scoring coming into the matchup with nine points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 6).

