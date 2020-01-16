Closings & Delays
There are currently 13 active closings. Click for more details.

Saint Bonaventure wins 4th straight, beats UMass 74-61

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

Dominick Welch recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead Saint Bonaventure to a 74-61 win over UMass on Wednesday night.

Kyle Lofton had 19 points and six assists for Saint Bonaventure (12-5, 4-0 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Jaren English and Bobby Planutis each added 12 points.

Tre Mitchell scored a season-high 28 points and had three assists for the Minutemen (7-10, 1-3). Carl Pierre added 11 points. Samba Diallo had eight rebounds.

Saint Bonaventure plays VCU on the road on Saturday. UMass takes on George Washington at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Thursday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞