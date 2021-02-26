Saint Bonaventure beats George Washington 88-41

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP)Alejandro Vasquez had 18 points off the bench to lift Saint Bonaventure to an 88-41 win over George Washington on Friday night, the Bonnies’ eighth straight home victory.

Jaren Holmes had 18 points for Saint Bonaventure (13-3, 11-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Dominick Welch added 14 points and seven rebounds. Kyle Lofton had 12 points and 10 assists.

Saint Bonaventure posted a season-high 15 3-pointers.

Saint Bonaventure dominated the first half and led 42-21 at the break. The Colonials’ 21 first-half points were a season low for the team.

Jamison Battle had 10 points for the Colonials (4-11, 3-5).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES