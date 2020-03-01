Live Now
Sacred Heart wins 76-67, LIU’s Clark is 1st to 2,000 points

NCAA Men's Basketball
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Aaron Clarke scored a season-high 23 points, E.J. Anosike added 20 more and Sacred Heart defeated Long Island University 76-67 on Saturday.

Anosike also had 17 rebounds and six assists. Kinnon LaRose added 11 points for Sacred Heart (19-12, 12-6 Northeast Conference). Jare’l Spellman added nine points, 17 rebounds and six blocks.

Raiquan Clark scored 15 points for the Sharks (14-17, 9-9), which pushed his career total to 2,002 – the first LIU player to break 2,000 points and just the seventh in the history of the Northeast Conference. Ty Flowers added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Sacred Heart finished the first half on a 20-7 run to lead 33-30 at the break.

Sacred Heart is the No. 3 seed into the NEC tournament, facing Mount St. Mary’s in a quarterfinal while fourth-seeded LIU meets Fairleigh Dickinson. Both games are Wednesday.

