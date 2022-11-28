FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Raheem Solomon had 26 points in Sacred Heart’s 100-59 victory over Western New England on Monday night.

Solomon had five rebounds and six steals for the Pioneers (4-3). Nico Galette added 22 points while going 7 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 7 for 8 from the line, and he also had 10 rebounds. Mike Sixsmith was 5 of 8 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

Brian Geitner led the way for the Golden Bears (0-1) with 21 points and two steals. Western New England also got 12 points from Gavin Greene. In addition, Tim Restall had nine points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.