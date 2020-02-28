Sacramento State jumps out early, routs Montana State 81-52

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP)Bryce Fowler scored 11 of his 16 points in the first half as Sacramento State cruised to an 81-52 victory over Montana State on Thursday night.

Joshua Patton added 13 points for Sacramento State (15-12, 8-10 Big Sky Conference). Osi Nwachukwu chipped in 12 points and Chibueze Jacobs had 11.

Harald Frey scored 12 points to lead Montana State (14-14, 8-9). Mychael Paulo added 11 points and Amin Adamu had 10.

The Hornets built a 17-point halftime lead, highlighted by Patton’s block of Frey’s layup attempt to end the half. The Bobcats cut the deficit to 14 points with 16:20 left but didn’t get closer.

Montana State plays at Northern Arizona on Saturday. Sacramento State hosts Montana on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Friday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞